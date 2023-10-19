Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GANX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

