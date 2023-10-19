Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gain Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of GANX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.19.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.