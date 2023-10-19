FY2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

Visa stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. Visa has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.