Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.28. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.89.

CCI opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

