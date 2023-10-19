Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By KeyCorp

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,941,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

