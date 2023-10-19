Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.