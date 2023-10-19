Atb Cap Markets Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

