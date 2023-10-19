Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

