Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,151,389.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,151,389.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

