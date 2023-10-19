Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Range Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

