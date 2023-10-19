Substratum (SUB) Trading 81.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $95.57 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 81.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,487.56 or 1.00053146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00011796 USD and is up 103.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $35.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

