Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.10 million and $1.14 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00014067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,487.56 or 1.00053146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.98992839 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,376,990.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

