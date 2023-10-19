Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.0896 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $710.01 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00031285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,927,079,915 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

