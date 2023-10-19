1eco (1ECO) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

1eco (1ECO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One 1eco token can now be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $994.41 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1eco has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,088,847 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

