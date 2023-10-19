Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock worth $514,038,308. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

