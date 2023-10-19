Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $245.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average is $254.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

