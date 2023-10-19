iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.58 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

