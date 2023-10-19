Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

AON opened at $324.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.18 and its 200-day moving average is $327.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $270.37 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.