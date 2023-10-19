Head to Head Analysis: SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) versus Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja N/A N/A N/A Traeger -47.48% -37.17% -13.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SharkNinja and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 0 1 0 3.00 Traeger 1 3 3 0 2.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Traeger has a consensus target price of $4.95, indicating a potential upside of 79.67%. Given Traeger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than SharkNinja.

42.3% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Traeger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharkNinja and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $3.72 billion 1.61 $232.35 million N/A N/A Traeger $655.90 million 0.52 -$382.14 million ($2.19) -1.26

SharkNinja has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Traeger on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products. The company sells its products through retailers, online and offline, and distributors. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as frozen meal kits; covers, drip trays, bucket liners, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

