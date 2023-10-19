Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) vs. GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Financial Contrast

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talkspace and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 GeneDx 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.74%. GeneDx has a consensus price target of $74.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,027.51%. Given GeneDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Talkspace.

This table compares Talkspace and GeneDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million 2.83 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -6.77 GeneDx $234.69 million 0.38 -$548.98 million N/A N/A

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% GeneDx -208.96% -134.48% -82.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeneDx beats Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It also provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

