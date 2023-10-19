First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) versus Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Head to Head Review

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.16%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Hanover Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 16.98% 9.98% 0.88% First Internet Bancorp 8.03% 6.56% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $77.30 million 1.67 $23.56 million $2.36 7.63 First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.84 $35.54 million $1.87 9.19

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Kings, Nassau, and Queens Counties in New York and in Monmouth County in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

