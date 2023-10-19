Contrasting Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -184,733.34% -54.13% -44.03% Kymera Therapeutics -305.01% -33.17% -25.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $240,000.00 2,151.25 -$332.63 million ($2.45) -1.26 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 13.78 -$154.81 million ($2.76) -4.22

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 1 2 8 0 2.64 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 425.72%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $48.10, suggesting a potential upside of 312.88%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO- 316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.