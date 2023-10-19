Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 42.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.