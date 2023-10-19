Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 665.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $323.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.10 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

