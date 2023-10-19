Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Airgain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,778.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,112 shares of company stock valued at $97,190. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.