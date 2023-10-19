Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $142,154,000,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 403.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.15 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

