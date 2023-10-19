Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.