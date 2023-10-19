Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE:THO opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

