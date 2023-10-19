Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
