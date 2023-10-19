Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $182.29 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

