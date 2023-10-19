Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,757,000 after acquiring an additional 653,798 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

ROUS opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.