Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.4 %

SFM stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

