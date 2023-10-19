Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $90.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

WELL stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

