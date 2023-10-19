Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

HWM opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

