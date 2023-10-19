ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $245.88 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $492,560.29 and $245.88 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00087356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00046210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

