Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of EE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

