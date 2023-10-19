ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in ONEOK by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

