Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $574.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.39 and its 200-day moving average is $532.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

