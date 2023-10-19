Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $253.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $209.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

