NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) PT Lowered to $12.00

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 232.41% from the company’s current price.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NB opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

