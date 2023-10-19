NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) PT Lowered to $12.00

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 232.41% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NB opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.83.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
