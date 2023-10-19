Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $61.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,801.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $249,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 292,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,864 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

