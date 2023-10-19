ANSYS, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ANSYS in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for ANSYS’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ANSYS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $290.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $206.36 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.66 and a 200-day moving average of $315.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $131,454,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

