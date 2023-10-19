FY2023 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Increased by Analyst

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

FBK stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,851,891 shares in the company, valued at $377,645,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,103 shares of company stock worth $1,222,842 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

