Litchfield Hills Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR)

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for LQR House in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LQR House’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for LQR House’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ LQR opened at $0.14 on Thursday. LQR House has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83.

LQR House ( NASDAQ:LQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sean Dollinger bought 86,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,028,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,557.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

