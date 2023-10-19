Zacks Research Comments on Owens Corning’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.39. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of OC stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

