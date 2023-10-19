FY2023 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POR. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

POR stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

