FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Decreased by Analyst

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the energy company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.13). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.26.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

