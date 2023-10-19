FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Issued By Zacks Research

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE SKX opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

