Brokers Offer Predictions for Baytex Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$598.76 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 25.15%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

Shares of BTE opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.05. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

