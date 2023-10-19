FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.20 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 44.66%.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

KEC opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$588.89 million and a PE ratio of 2.43. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.74.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

