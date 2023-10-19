FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Gear Energy Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

GXE stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$220.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of C$36.11 million for the quarter.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

